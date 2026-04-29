Beavers Pull Off 4-2 Win Over UT Rio Grande Valley After Early Pitching Duel

Oregon State baseball survived a scare from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Vaqueros, and a great game from starting pitcher Robert Bonilla, to pull of a 4-2 Tuesday night win. The win puts the Beavers record at 34-9

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Both pitchers set the tone for the game early on. Oregon State starter Trey Morris struck out the UTRGV side in the top of the first, and while the Beavers' first batter Easton Talt secured a walk, Vaquero pitcher Robert Bonilla picked him off before picking up his first strikeout of the game against Bryce Hubbard.

The battle continued inning after inning. Bonilla picked up three strikeouts in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the third to get to six strikeouts in just three innings. Morris allowed lead off runners in the second, third and fourth, the Oregon State defense quickly took care of business and Morris picked up two more strikeouts in the top of the fifth.

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After getting a couple decent scoring opportunities, the Beavers finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Lead off batter Tyler Inge flied out, but Easton Talt then reached base with a center field single and stole second. A fielding error allowed Bryson Glassco to reach base, and then Talt managed to steal third on Bryce Hubbard's at bat. Hubbard struck out, but a passed ball to AJ Singer gave Talt just enough time to reach home for a 1-0 Beaver lead.

Bonilla's day then ended, after 102 pitches, 5.2 innings pitched, seven strikeouts and four hits allowed. JC Guitierrez came in for the Vaqueros and finished walking AJ Singer. Singer stole second base to put Beaver runners on second and third, and an Adam Haight single to center field scored Singer and Glassco. Haight was out on the play trying to reach second, but both Beaver runners had crossed the plate, givng Oregon State a 3-0 lead.

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Wyatt Queen came in in the top of the 7th to relieve Trey Morris. Morris ended his day with 6.0 innings pitched allowing three hits against six strikeouts. Queen struck out the first batter he faced, but gave up a single to the second. A double play, the Beavers third of the day, then ended the inning.

Easton Moomau hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to get a run back for the Vaqueros.

A line drive from Diego Villescas gave UT Rio Grande Valley a runner with no outs, and put the tying run at the plate. Hank Warren hit another single for UTRGV, and that brought Mitch Canham to the mound. Albert Roblez came in for Wyatt Queen to try to limit the damage.



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Roblez struck out Rene Galvan for the first out of the inning, and then a fielder's choice put runners at the corners but got the Beavers a second out. UTRGV's Rudy Gonzalez stole second to put the tying run in scoring position, but Roblez struck out Rocco Garza Gongora for the final out of the inning, allowing the Beavers to hang on to their 3-1 lead.

The Beavers got one run back in the bottom of the eighth. After two quick outs to lead off the inning, Bryson Glassco hit a ball to shallow right and UTRGV couldn't make the play. Glassco reached second, and then an Ethan Porter single got him home to put the Beavers up 4-1 entering the final inning.

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Albert Roblez forced a ground out against the first batter he saw in the ninth, and then gave up his first home run of the year against Armani Raygoza to put the Vaqueros within two. Roblez walked Julius Ramirez, who then stole second while Easton Moomau struck out. A line out from Diego Villescas then ended the game in a 4-2 Beaver victory.

Trey Morris picked up the win for the Beavers, giving him a 3-0 record, while Albert Roblez picked up his 13th save of the season. The Beavers and Vaqueros will be back in action tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 5:35 PM.