6 Oregon State Baseball Rallies To Complete Sweep of Hawaii

The No. 6 Oregon State baseball team overcame a slow start Sunday afternoon, taking the final game of their weekend series with the University of Hawaii at Goss Stadium.

The Beavers picked up a 3-1 victory thanks largely to Nyan Hayes' two-run, go-ahead homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Eric Segura got the start for the Beavers, striking out three with one walk and five hits allowed over six innings of work. Reliever Isaac Yeager got the winning decision for two scoreless innings with three strikouts of his own. Closer Albert Roblez got his nation-leading 12th save.

Full stats from Sunday afternoon's contest can be found here.

Hawaii's Christian Hoffman got the Warriors on the board in the bottom of the second. The right fielder hit an RBI double down the right-field line to put UH up 1-0.

Oregon State's offense failed to threaten for the first everal innings with their first hit coming in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Paul Vazquez was hit by a pitch to get a runner on base for the Beavs. Then centerfielder Nyan Hayes delivered his first home run of the season, scoring two and giving the Beavers the lead.

Oregon State preserved the lead in the top of the eighth with a strikeout and a double play, then added to it with an RBI double by AJ Singer, which scored Bryson Glassco from second base. Roblez then stepped in in the bottom of the ninth and scattered the final three Hawaii batters.

The win brings Oregon State's record to 33-9 this season, with a 15-3 mark at home. The sweep helps reset the Beavers' positive momentum after dropping a Tuesday contest to Oregon in Corvallis this past week.

OSU's season continues on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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