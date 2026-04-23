Oregon State Closer Albert Roblez Named To Multiple Midseason Watch Lists For National Awards

This week, Oregon State righthanded closer Albert Roblez was one of 61 pitchers included on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's midseason watch list for the organization's 21st annual Stopper of the Year Award. The award is presented each spring to the top relief pitcher in the nation.

Roblez was also named as one of 43 semifinalists for the 2026 National Pitcher of the Year Award by the College Baseball Hall of Fame this week. Oregon State sophomore righty Dax Whitney also joined Roblez on that list.

Roblez, a senior from Moreno Valley, California who joined the Beavs from Long Beach State, leads the country with 11 saves in 15.2 innings pitched and holds a 0.57 Earned Run Average. Roblez has a record of 1-0 this season, allowing just a single run in 15 2/3 innings. He has struck out 32 while limiting opponents to 10 hits and two walks, posting a 0.77 WHIP.

The NCBWA will announce the finalists for the Stopper of the Year Award on Wednesday, June 3, with the winner being named on Friday, June 12, at the 2026 Men’s College World Series. The candidates for the Pitcher of the Year Award will also be narrowed down later this season.

The Beavers have not had a player win Stopper of the Year in the award's 21-year history, though righty Bridger Holmes was a finalist in 2024. Oregon State has seen just two pitchers recognized as the National Pitcher of the Year in the program's illustrious history: Luke Heimlich (2018) and Cooper Hjerpe (2022).

Following a Wednesday night loss to the No. 19 Oregon Ducks, the Beavers have an overall record of 30-9 and maintain the No. 6 ranking in the nation. OSU will host Hawaii for a three-game series starting this Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT. The action from Goss Stadium will be broadcast on Portland's CW, and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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