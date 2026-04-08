7 Oregon State Baseball Sees Rally Falls Short in Loss at Washington State

On the heels of a dominant win over Washington State on Monday, Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers fell to the Cougars in Pullman Tuesday by a final score of 6-7.

The loss went to OSU's Noah Scott, who allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work in the start. Oregon State committed just one error to WSU's three, however the Cougars posted 12 hits compared to just six by the Beavers. Scott allowed eight of those hits.

Full stats from Tuesday's contest can be viewed here.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

In the bottom of the first, WSU's Ollie Obenour got the Cougs on the board with an RBI single. Ryan Skjonsby added to it with a two-RBI single shortly thereafter.

Skjonsby added to his strong day with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Oregon State's offense benefitted from several WSU errors in the top of the sixth. Bryson Glassco reached first base on a fielding error by Obenour to lead off. Paul Vazquez sent a home run over the the right-field wall two batters later.

Nyan Hayes then made it all the way to third in the next at-bat due to a fielding error by Cougs outfielder Mason Pirello. Obenourthen committed his second error of the inning, this time on the thorow after Ryan VandenBrink put the ball in play. That gave Hayes enough time to score from third.

WSU got right back to it in the bottom of the sixth, with a pair of doubles from Dustin Robinson and Dane Chavez, creating another run. Chavez stole home from third later in the inning to make it 6-3 WSU.

The Cougars got what would be the game's decisive run in the bottom of the eighth when Kyler Northrop scored Ryan Skjonsby with a sacrifice fly ball.

In the top of the ninth, Oregon State rallied to get within in one run, but fell just short. With two outs, Easton Talt tripled, then scored off another long double from Adam Haight. Bryce Hubbard continued his own hot streak in Pullman with a two-run homer in the next at-bat. However, OSUs good fortune ended when Glassco struck out swinging to end the game.

The Beavers' record improves to 25-7 overall and gives them just their second loss in a true road environment this season. Oregon State head back to Corvallis this weekend for a three-game series against Cal Poly. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT Friday on Portland's CW.