7 Oregon State Baseball Blows Out Washington State 18-0

The Oregon State Beavers achieved their highest margin of victory yet this season on Monday, as well as their third shutout victory in four games. No. 7 OSU dominated the Washington State Cougars to the tune of 18-0 in Pullman in a game that was called after seven innings.

Eric Segura started on the mound and got the winning decision for Oregon State, pitching four inning with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The Beaver pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts on the day and allowed just one hit. Segura's record moves to 3-1 for the season.

Neither team committed an error on the day.

Full stats from Monday's contest can be viewed here.

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While the scoreline held at 0-0 through the first two innings, the Oregon State offense exploded in the top of the third. Easton Talt opened it up with an RBI double, followed shortly thereafter by RBI singles from Bryce Hubbard and Josh Proctor. AJ Singer grabbed two RBIs from a single to shallow center field. To conclude the third inning's scoring, Bryson Glassco hit a grand slam to put the Beavers up 9-0.

In the top of the fourth, Haight was able to steal home from third on a wild pitch. Proctor added another RBI on a sac fly to center in the next at-bat. Oregon State added three more runs in the top of the fifth when Paul Vazquez stole home, followed by RBIs by Nyan Hayes and Adam Haight.

Proctor hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the sixth. Tyler Inge added an RBI a few batters later. OSU's final runs cam from walks with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

The win moves the Beavers to 25-6 overall and gives them a four-game winning streak. Eight different members of OSU's squad recorded a hit.

Oregon State and Washington State play the second game of the series Tuesday evening in Pullman. With first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM PT, the game will once again be broadcast via the Mountain West Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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