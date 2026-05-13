7 Oregon State Baseball Takes Season Series Against Portland With 8-3 Win in Corvallis

Following a road sweep of Long Beach State over the weekend, some fans of Oregon State baseball couldn't help but wonder if the Beavers could sustain momentum against a Portland Pilots team that pushed them in their previous meetings this season. Fortunately for OSU, playing at Goss Stadium seemed to be an advantage in an 8-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Junior right-hander Connor Mendez delivered his longest and best start of the season, allowing just two hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings of work, striking out three. Mendez got his second winning decision of the year, making him 2-3 on the year.

While the pitching staff totaled just five strikeouts on Tuesday, the defense played a very strong game, allowing just three hits. The Beavers also got great offensive outings from Josh Proctor and Adam Haight, who drove in three runs each.

Full stats from Tuesday's contest can be found here.

After a scoreless first inning, Oregon State broke through in the bottom of the second, as AJ Singer drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the third inning, the Beavers loaded the bases again, setting up Josh Proctor for a three-run triple. Jacob Galloway immediately followed that up with a sacrifice fly that scored Proctor to make it a four-run inning.

PROCTOR CLEARS THE BASES! pic.twitter.com/U7Hysb25OB — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) May 13, 2026

Adam Haight added an RBI in the bottom of the fourth with a single that scored Singer from second base. Haight again came through for the Beavers in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI double.

Portland found some offense in the later innings. The Pilots got on the board in the top of the seventh, as Leo Cote hit a short grounder that still gave Trey Swygart time to score from third. Cole Katayama-Stall hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth of of AJ Hutcheson to make it 8-3, Beavers.

Oregon State's win pushes them to 41-11 on the year, and gives them the season series against Portland after splitting the previous two meetings. The Beavers close the regular season this weekend with three home games against the Air Force Falcons. That series begins Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT from Goss Stadium.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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