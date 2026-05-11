Oregon State Bounce Back in National Baseball Rankings After Long Beach Sweep

While the Beavers saw a slight dip in the major college baseball polls last week, they managed to rebound with four consecutive wins: one against Portland in Hillsboro and three at Long Beach State.

While Oregon State's RPI ranking is right on the edge of where they would like to be, they find themselves inside the top eight in the other polls in the May 11 reveals.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 10

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 7

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 7

RPI: Current Rank - No. 16, Previous Rank - No. 14

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 8

Beginning this postseason, the NCAA tournament selection committee will rank the top 32 teams, not just the 16 regional hosts. Seeds 17-32 will be slotted into regionals based on that ranking: teams 29-32 will be paired with the top four national seeds, 25-28 with seeds 5-8, 21-24 with seeds 9-12 and 17-20 with seeds 13-16. Oregon State are seeking to host their 14th regional as they seek a return trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Beavers are 40-11 on the season after their sweep of Long Beach State. OSU have now won 40 games in five consecutive seasons. This week, they'll look to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume with another game against the the Portland Pilots on Tuesday May 12 at Goss Stadium. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW. The Beavers and Pilots split their first two games this season.

Mitch Canham's pitching staff enters Tuesday's game allowing 3.7 runs per game, tied with UCLA with the fewest nationally.

Oregon State's regular season concludes this weekend in Corvallis with a three-game series against the Air Force Academy., starting Friday evening.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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