State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Closes Regular Season + More Pac-12 Realignment?

The regular season is coming to a close for Oregon State baseball, who once again have eclipsed the 40-win mark for the year. Ultimately though, the goal remains the same: get back to Omaha. The first step in doing so will be to secure a home regional again. Have Mitch Canham's group done enough to make that happen? Without a conference tournament to play, they'll have to wait a little bit.

On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley is joined by On SI contributor John Severs for a fairly all-encompassing conversation on Oregon State athletics. John offers his observations on life in Corvallis, Oregon State football, and the Scott Rueck era of OSU women's basketball.

The rumor mill is once again turning with regards to the Pac-12 Conference. What's in store for the league as they continue to prepare for the league's return in the 2026-2027 academic year? Matt offers his take on the conversation surrounding realignment in the last week.

Oregon State baseball have one series left in the regular season, hosting the Air Force Falcons starting on Thursday. What should we expect from the Beavers in those three final regular season games? Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-On SI contributor John Severs joins the show, ready to talk about writing about the Beavers, impressions from the football team's spring game this year, Scott Rueck's tenure with the women's basketball program, and more.

-Is the Pac-12 Conference headed for more shakeups in the near future? Matt offers his take on the state of the league.

-A breakdown of Oregon State baseball's winning streak entering the final homestand of the season with the NCAA Tournament looming. What does Mitch Canham's group need to tighten up in the coming days?

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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