#8 Oregon State Baseball Rally From Early Deficit To Win Midweek WSU Bout
Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers finished a two-game series against fellow temporary Pac-12 castoffs Washington State on Wednesday, coming away with wins in both midweek contests.
Wednesday's result was not the blowout that Tuesday's was, however. The Beavers totaled just three hits compared to WSU's nine, while leaving ten runners on base. After Washington State built a 3-0 lead, Oregon State came through late, offensively, to pick up the 4-3 win.
In the top of the third, the Cougars loaded the bases with one out. A wild pitch from Oregon State's Max Fraser and a subsequent throwing error by Wilson Weber allowed two runs to score. Washington State's Gavin Roy followed that up with a sacrifice fly that scored Logan Johnstone too make it 3-0.
OSU got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Jacob Krieg worked his way to third base after getting walked. A sac fly from Bryce Hubbard allowed Krieg to score before the end of the inning.
The Beavs got their second run in the bottom of the fifth. Tyce Peterson smacked an RBI double to left field, driving in Aiva Arquette.
Down a run in the bottom of the seventh, Krieg again made a huge play for the Beavs with a two-run home run.
Defensively, reliever Wyatt Queen struck out five batters over the final three innings, earning his first winning decision of the season.
The win pushes Oregon State To 12-3 on the season. The Beavs are back in action on Friday against Grand Canyon at Goss with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com.