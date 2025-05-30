A Preview of the Tallahassee Regional: Who Will Face the Corvallis Regional Winner ?
Since the tournament field was announced this past Monday, focus has largely been on TCU and USC, the respective No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the Corvallis regional. However, Beaver fans should also keep an eye on Tallahassee, as the winner of Florida State’s regional will meet the winner of the Corvallis Regional for a Super Regional matchup. Here is a brief overview of the teams that will be battling it out in Tallahassee this weekend.
No. 1-Seeded FSU Has National Title Aspirations
- In his third year at the helm, Link Jarrett’s squad will be looking to return to the College World Series for a second consecutive season. And after just missing out on a top-eight national seed, the Seminoles will likely have a chip on their shoulder coming into these regionals. FSU was ranked second in the country less than three weeks ago, and they would probably be in line to host a super regional right now had it not been for a series loss against No. 1 UNC to end the regular season. With 93 home runs on the season and a team batting average of .314, the Noles possess plenty of offensive firepower. Combined with LHP Jamie Arnold, who many consider to be the best pitcher in the country, Florida State is a very dangerous team.
No. 2-Seed Northeastern Has all the Markings of a Cinderella Story
- Boasting a phenomenal record of 48-9, the CAA conference champs enter postseason play ranked No. 19 in the country. Being from a mid-major conference, Northeastern’s strength of schedule certainly isn’t going to jump out at anyone. However, the Huskies did sweep a two-game set against Kansas State back in April, indicating that they are more than capable of competing against quality opposition. Riding a 27-game win streak to Tallahassee, Northeastern will be looking to advance to their first Super Regional since the format change in 1999.
Mississippi State is a Strong No. 3 Seed
- Hailing from the best conference in college baseball, the Bulldogs are no stranger to facing elite competition. After a 1-9 start to SEC play, Mississippi State got it going in the second half of the season, and they hold series wins over No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 24 Alabama. Coming into Tallahassee winners of nine of their last eleven, the Bulldogs will be looking to emphasize the SEC’s depth.
Bethune-Cookman Isn’t a Pushover
- With a record of 37-21, the SWAC champions are one of the stronger No. 4 seeds in the entire tournament field. The Wildcats enter the regionals 20th in the nation in runs per game, and will be looking to turn some heads in a very tough regional group.
