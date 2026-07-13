Analyzing Paths to the Majors For Drafted Oregon State Baseball Players in 2026

Ethan Kleinschmit

2nd Round Pick, Miami Marlins

Oregon State pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit (24) throws a pitch during the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Miami Marlins clearly have very high hopes for the left-hander from Mount Angel, with the fish taking him 52nd overall with their second-round pick. The Marlins are having one of their most successful seasons in recent years, and a big part of this is due to quality starting pitching.

But while Miami has a strong rotation (on their MLB team), it is notably lacking of left-handers. Although the current top-two prospects in their organization are both left-handed starters, clearly they still saw spots for more guys of this category, as indicated by their selection of Kleinschmit.

Given that the Marlins have sent many of their draftees to Low-A to start out, it's possible that Kleinschmit will kick off his pro career with the Hammerheads in Palm Beach County, Florida. From there, the next step up would be the Beloit Sky Carp in Wisconsin, which is a High-A team. But given that he was selected in the first two rounds it's possible that the Marlins are hoping Kleinschmit will be playing Double or even Triple-A within the next couple seasons. The Marlins' Triple A squad is the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, where their current top prospect (also a LHP) Thomas White is playing at the moment. Drafting Kleinschmit this early was a well-calculated pick from Miami, who is in need of left-handed pitchers at the MLB level.

Eric Segura

4th Round Pick, Chicago White Sox

Oregon State's Eric Segura pitches the ball during game three of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Segura was taken in the fourth round by the Chicago White Sox, who are having a surprisingly good season, currently sitting at 50-45. However, there is definitely room for improvement amongst the White Sox's starting rotation at the MLB level. Because of this, Segura definitely has a realistic path to move up the farm system at a good pace, and potentially make it to the majors. It wouldn't be surprising if Segura started out at the rookie level, but then quickly made his way up to the Kannapolis Cannon-Ballers in Low-A. The next step would be Winston-Salem at the High-A level.

As noted, the White Sox don't have a stellar starting rotation at the MLB level. However, many of the top 15 prospects in their organization are pitchers, and Segura adds to the list of quality potential.

The top right-handed pitching prospect in the CWS organization is Tanner McDougal, who currently plays for Triple-A Charlotte and is expected to be called up to the White Sox this season. For Segura's case, it's certainly worth noting that he is versatile in that he had plenty of experience both starting, and as a reliever in his time with Oregon State. This could certainly increase his possibilities in the Sox organization.

Wyatt Queen

11th Round Pick, Seattle Mariners

Oregon State’s Wyatt Queen pitches against Oregon during the first inning on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Queen was taken in the 11th round by the Mariners, who have a strong rotation., But although he wasn't a high draft pick, Queen is a very talented hurler with great command, who has the tools to do very well in professional baseball.

Queen is probably going to start out at the Rookie level with the ACL Mariners. The next rung up would be in California with the Inland Empire 66ers, and if he pitches well there at the Low-A level, the next stop for Queen would be in his home state with the High-A Everette Aquasox. Given that so many of Seattle's best pitching prospects are playing for Double-A Arkansas at the moment, it could take some time for Queen to move past Single-A.

Isaac Yeager

14th Round Pick, Chicago White Sox

Oregon State's Isaac Yeager pitches the ball during game three of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drafted by the White Sox in the 14th round, Yeager could find himself playing alongside of OSU teammate Eric Segura. If he performs well in Rookie ball, Yeager could end up in Low-A with Kannapolis by the end of this season. Many of the White Sox's top pitching prospects are currently in Triple-A Charlotte, leaving more space for Yeager to potentially make it up to Double-A by 2027 if his off-speed pitches are working like they did with the Beavers.

Albert Roblez

16th Round Pick, San Diego Padres

Oregon State's Albert Roblez pitches the ball during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drafted in the late rounds by San Diego, Roblez will be looking to make it up to Low-A Lake Elsinore in the next couple months. Velocity is likely the main reason why Roblez wasn't taken earlier, as he finished 2026 with a 1.50 ERA. With all the swings and misses that his breaking balls generate, don't be shocked if he makes it up to the High-A level (with the Fort Wayne Tincaps) sooner than people expect.