The Good, The Bad, and What's Next After Oregon State's NCAA Tournament Win Over Yale

Though the Oregon State Beavers put themselves in a tough spot with Friday's loss to Washington State, they won't be the first team eliminated from the Eugene Regional. Mitch Canham's squad scored six runs in the eighth inning of a 9-2 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday.

As the Beavers look to start a postseason winning streak, here are the good and the bad takeaways from Saturday afternoon's result at PK Park.

The Good

Eric Segura

The junior right-hander from Soledad, California turned his longest start of the season into his best. Finishing with a career high of ten strikeouts after 6.2 innings, Segura secured his sixth win of the season to bring his record to 6-2 this season.

""I wasn't really thinking about it during the game until after I came out and Klein ran over to me and was like, 'dude, 10 points.' And I was like, 'Oh, wow. All right.' But yeah, no, I was happy to come perform for the team and get the boys to win and, you know, we're going to continue to do that and know it's going to be a long weekend," Segura said postgame.

A Productive Day At The Plate

When you hit .441 as a team, it's tough to highlight one offensive difference maker. Six different Oregon State players finished with multiple hits. Ethan Porter and Josh Proctor both led the team with three hits apiece. Tyler Inge had three RBIs off of two hits and scored one himself. Paul Vazquez and Porter also drove in two runs each.

"[I] liked how the offense was using every bit of the field. Pauly Vazquez is laying down a a drag, Singer, shooting one the other way, that was something that we had talked about prior to the game today. I think Paul was up here yesterday and said, 'We're gonna keep swinging.' And then we met on that again and talked about we're going to keep swinging at quality pitches for us to hit. So just emphasizing a little bit more clarity on what it is we're going after, but looked like a much different ball club than how we went out and performed yesterday," Canham said after the victory.

The Bad

A Big Win Should Have Been Bigger

Obviously, this is going to sound nitpicky, but you have to be nitpicky when the season is on the line.

The Beavers stranded nine runners. With runners in scoring position, Oregon State was 4-for-12 at the plate on Saturday. Again, that's still quite good. But the Beavers can't expect an opponent like Oregon or Washington State to give them that many chances.

What's Next

The Beavers will get to extend their time at the NCAA Tournament by at-least one more day. Sunday at 1 p.m. PT, they'll face another Elimination Game against the loser of Saturday's matchup between Oregon and Washington State.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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