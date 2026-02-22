Beaver Bats Quiet in 5-2 Loss to Purdue in Texas

Oregon State suffered their second consecutive loss on Sunday afternoon in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Purdue.

Mitch Canham's side had no answer for senior left-hander Jarvis Evans, who gave up just two runs on three hits in an outing where he went 6.1 innings for the Boilermakers.

Early on, the Beaver offense showed signs of life. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second, OSU responded in the home half of the inning. Nyan Hayes drew a one-out walk, and Cooper Vance followed this up with a base hit to left, putting runners on the corners.

First Baseman Jacob Krieg hit a sacrifice ground out to score Hayes from third and get OSU on the board. Freshman Josh Proctor then delievered with a two-out RBI single that scored Cooper Vance and gave the Beavers a 2-1 lead. This would be Oregon State's final hit of the ball game, save for an Easton Talt bloop single in the ninth.

After four solid innings on the hill, things came unglued for junior Eric Segura in the fifth. Dylan Drake hit a leadoff single, before Segura walked the next hitter, putting two on with nobody out for the Boilermakers.

Segura got a big punchout of Ross Highfill for the first out of the inning, but nine-hole hitter Brandon Rogers came through with a big RBI single to tie the game at two.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, the damage didn't end there. Purdue pulled off a successful bunt back to reliever Wyatt Queen that scored the runner from third, and a throwing error on the play allowed the runner from second to score as well. The Boilermakers put up four in the inning, and went ahead 5-2.

Oregon State's offense had no response. After allowing two runs in the bottom of the second, Jarvis Evans retired 14 straight Beaver hitters. A one-out walk drawn in the 7th inning by Hayes finally forced Evans out of the ball game. But the threat was immediately extinguished when Cooper Vance grounded into a double play in the next at-bat.

Easton Talt gave his side some life by starting OSU's half of the ninth with a blooper to left. But Purdue relievers sat down the next three Beaver hitters with ease. Closer Jake Kramer struck out Bryce Hubbard to end the game, and the Boilermakers won it 5-2.

Oregon State's bullpen was a bright spot in the disappointing result, with relievers striking out eight batters and allowing no earned runs over 3.2 innings of work. Freshman Trey Morris had three punchouts and allowed just one hit.

The Beavers are back at it on Friday at noon against Houston, when they start off their three-game slate at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.