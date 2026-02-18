State of the Beavs: The Good & Bad From Oregon State Baseball's Opening Weekend

The Oregon State Beavers' baseball program opened the season with four games in Surprise, Arizona over the weekend. After a loss to Michigan on Friday to open the campaign. the Beavers grabbed three consecutive wins to start 3-1. What did the Beavers do well and where did they show a need for improvement in the weeks ahead?

It was a series of events that had mixed results, as far as the national rankings are concerned. Baseball America dropped the Beavs from 15 to 17. D1Baseball bumped them up from 12 to 11. They stay 12 in the USA Today coaches poll.

The program also announced this week that 28 of Oregon State's games will air on KOIN or Portland's CW in 2026, making it easier to catch the majority of the OSU slate as they chase another trip to Omaha. Your host Matt Bagley breaks it down this week on State of the Beavs.

Off the diamond, the Oregon State football program have their schedule for the upcoming season. Where do the biggest challenges lie in the year ahead for Jamarcus Sheppard's program in the year ahead?

Plus, Oregon State basketball's season is winding down and Wayne Tinkle's men's program continues to get tripped up on the road. Meanwhile, the OSU women snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Pacific. Where does that put both squads with the West Coast Conference Tournament looming? Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Breaking down the Oregon State football schedule for the 2026 season.

-The previous week of action for both Oregon State basketball programs

-What went right, what went wrong, and what questions remain after the first four games of the Oregon State baseball schedule

