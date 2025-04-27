Beavers Fall To Ducks In Worst Loss of Season
In a game that most of us will immediately try to scrub from our memories, Oregon State fell to Oregon 13-1 on the road in Eugene, handing this weekend's series to the Ducks. The loss drops the Beavers to 32-9 this season.
The Ducks took the lead in the bottom of the first with a two run homer from Dominic Hellman. Oregon scored another 2 runs in the bottom of the second off of a Drew Smith single. The bottom of the fourth delivered 3 Ducks runs; 1 from a Jacob Walsh homer and 2 from a Maddox Molony single. Finally, a Mason Neville homer in the bottom of the fifth gave Oregon their eighth and ninth runs of the game.
The top of the sixth brought the Beavers their lone run of the game when an AJ Singer single scored Easton Talt. That was it for the good news, as Oregon scored 4 more runs in the bottom of the inning, including their fourth home run of the day, a 2 run bomb from Maddox Molony.
Dax Whitney got the loss for the Beavers, dropping his record to 3-3. He pitched for 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 earned runs while walking 4 batters and striking out 4 hitters. None of the Beavers pitchers acquitted themselves well today; all finished with an ERA above 4.0, with the starter Whitney putting up a 5.10 and James DeCremer, who came on in relief in the fifth, posting an 8.64.
Oregon State's bats were also fairly quiet. Gavin Turley picked up two hits, with AJ Singer, Wilson Weber and Dawson Santana adding one each. Easton Talt, Aiva Arquette and Trent Caraway going hitless meant the Beavers could not create much scoring pressure, giving Oregon's pitchers a lot of plate to work with.
13-1. The worst loss of the season. On the road against your rivals. Oregon State gets one more chance to take a game from the Ducks in Eugene tomorrow, with first pitch set for 12:05 PM PT. After that, Oregon will take the bus north, coming to Corvallis for a one off on Tuesday the 29th.