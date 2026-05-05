Beavs' Dax Whitney Mentally Preparing For End Of College Career

Oregon State sophomore right-handed pitcher exited his start against Hawaii on April 23rd with tightness in his elbow. Now, the program has confirmed earlier external reports that Whitney will have ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) surgery, ending his season.

In a media availability at Goss Stadium over the weekend, Whitney told James Crepea of The Oregonian that he will fly to Dallas, Texas on May 11th to have that surgery. It's still not clear if the procedure will make him unable to return for the 2027 season, as medical professionals weigh a brace procedure against the far more taxing Tommy John surgery. With Whitney currently projected as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 MLB Draft, it could make pitching again for Oregon State before jumping to the professional ranks an unnecessary risk.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to take it for what I can. Kind of look at it as a blessing in disguise, where it's gonna set me up for better in the future," Whitney said to reporters on-hand. "But I'm just making the most of what I can now, knowing that there may be a chance I don't get the opportunity to throw here again. So, every day, I'm taking it like it's my last year. So, just giving everything I can to the boys, and try not to bring any attention to myself."

Whitney plans to return quickly to Corvallis following the surgery, noting he plans on returning after the Beavers make the trip to Long Beach State this weekend

"I think the only thing I can do is focus on what I can do, rather than what I can't do, so, really like I'm saying, I just gotta make the most of every single day. And it's already happened. It's not gonna change, so just making the most of what I got."

Despite his injury, Whitney plans to continue being a leader in the dugout as the Beavers continue to chase a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I mean, the reason I'm here is just because I absolutely love this place. I'm looking at baseball, and I really love my teammates. I've always been a guy that will support my teammates. So I'm not going to let that change, because that's just who I am."

Oregon State took a small dip in the national rankings this week, but remain inside the top ten in four of the major polls. The Beavers face the Portland Pilots in Hillsboro on Tuesday evening with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT. Fans around the country can catch that game on ESPN+. Oregon State are 36-11 on the season.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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