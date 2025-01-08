Dallas Macias Looks To Be Key Piece For Oregon State Baseball In 2025
The 2025 college baseball season is less than two months away.
Oregon State junior outfielder Dallas Macias finished third amongst the Beavers in OPS with players over 100 plate appearances in 2024. With Travis Bazzana and Micah McDowell off to pro ball, a lot of the Beavers' offensive production will lie on Macias.
In 2024, the Colorado native slashed .315/.389/.512/.901 with eight home runs and 41 RBI in 59 games (52 starts). Defensively, playing primarily left field, he only made one error and finished with a .989 fielding percentage. He earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention for his efforts.
What stood out was Macias' patience at the plate, striking out 13.4% of the time while being selective with his pitches, walking 19 times and totaling 109 total bases.
This summer, Macias played in the Cape Cod League, slashing .279/.375/.279/.654 with 10 RBI in 19 games for the Brewster Whitecaps.
Currently ranked 60th on MLB Pipeline's top 100 draft prospects, Macias was graded with 50 hit and power, 55 run, 45 field and arm. Overall, he was given a 50 grade, which is average.
"Macias can do a number of things fairly well, even if he doesn’t have any plus tools that jump off the page," Pipeline notes on their write-up of Macias. "He’s an aggressive hitter who has very professional at-bats and makes a lot of contact. Macias rarely strikes out, but he also doesn’t draw a ton of walks."
Although he didn't see much time this past season in the infield, he can also provide some defensive versatility there, something that can boost his draft stock with his below average arm, making second base a potential option for him.
Despite being graded out as a fast player, he hasn't shown too much of it on the base paths yet, only stealing 12 bases through two collegiate seasons. Expect him to be more aggressive on the base paths this season.
The expectation for Macias will be to see him towards the top of the lineup, potentially leading off or continuing his role in the middle of the order. There is still some work to be done as he will need to make better swing decisions despite finding success swinging outside the zone, something that won't be too common at the next level.
