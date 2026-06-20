Former Beaver Andrew Moore Named Oregon State Pitching Coach

An Oregon State legend is coming back to Beaver Nation.



Earlier today, Oregon State announced the hire of Andrew Moore, who will succeed Rich Dorman as the Beavers' pitching coach.

Moore's run in Corvallis from 2013-15 featured 27 wins across 48 starts (9th all-time at Oregon State), and the program's third-highest earned-run average (2.10) all-time. In 2013, Moore won 14 games and was named an All-American.



After three impressive years in orange & black, the Eugene native earned a second round MLB Draft selection by the Seattle Mariners. In June 2017, the right hander made his major league debut. A year later, Seattle traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays. Less than a year after that, Tampa designated him for assignment, and the San Francisco Giants picked him up on waivers.



From there, Moore bounced between Seattle, the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers, and the Toronto Blue Jays organizations. When his playing career ended, Moore accumulated 12 games played, 10 starts, a 1-5 record, and a 5.51 earned run average.

After his playing days finished, Moore became a coach. In January 2024, the Guardians' AAA affiliate Columbus Clippers hired him as an assistant pitching coach. A year later, he became the pitching coach of Cleveland's high-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains, before returning to AAA Columbus for 2026.



In the university's official press release announcing the hire, fellow Oregon State alum Mitch Canham - Moore's new boss - excitedly welcomed his new assistant coach:

"Andrew is a Beaver through and through and I am excited to bring him and his family back to Corvallis," said Canham. "He excelled on the mound during his playing career and has established himself as a well-respected and exceptional pitching coach during his time in professional baseball. Oregon State's pitching will benefit immensely from his addition to the coaching staff and I can't wait to see him back in the Orange and Black."



When Moore first helped AAA Columbus in 2024, the Clippers 4.70 earned run average ranked 7th out of 20 teams in the International League. For added measure, Columbus reached the IL Finals, falling to the Omaha Storm Chasers in a decisive third game.

Thanks to Moore's tutelage, High-A Lake County put up a 3.89 earned run average across the 2025 season. Their ace Josh Hartle, one of the Guardians' top prospects, went 10-2 with a 2.35 earned run average. At season's end, Hartle was named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Year.



This season, Moore's 2026 Columbus pitching staff has sent three arms up for big league debuts: Franco Aleman, Will Dion, and Daniel Espino.

In the same release which featured Canham's praise, Moore expressed his eagerness to return home:



"I am very excited to be back in Corvallis and compete for a National Championship along a fantastic coaching staff at a place that has meant so much to me," Moore said. "I'm ready to get to work with this special group of young men who are ready to achieve great things on and off the field in Corvallis. We're going to continue having Oregon State as being a nationally premier pitching program."



Moore takes over a staff in flux, with ace Dax Whitney injured, and starters Ethan Kleinschmit & Eric Segura draft-eligible.