Expectations For Oregon State Players in the 2026 MLB Draft

In the 2026 MLB Draft next month, Oregon State is not going to have as many selections as they did in 2025, and it's unlikely any Beavers will be taken in the first round. However, OSU do have two highly-touted starting pitchers, along with a number of guys who can find their way to the minor leagues through late-round selections or UDFA deals.

The 2026 MLB Draft is set to begin July 11 from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Ethan Kleinschmit - LHP

Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit (24) pitches the ball in the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

-Making a seamless transition to the DI level after starting out in JUCO, the Mount Angel, OR native posted a 3.64 ERA across two seasons in the weekend rotation for Oregon State. Ethan really made a name for himself during the Beavers' CWS run in 2025, having a great 6.2-inning start in Super Regional game two against Florida State.

-Though he isn't going to overwhelm hitters with his velocity alone, Kleinschmit has been touted by scouts for his excellent movement that he gets on his fastball and break with his off-speed pitches. His ability to fill up the strike zone is apparent, as he walked just 63 hitters over 168 total innings pitched at the D1 level. If Ethan is able to get a bit of juice to his velocity, he has a lot of potential to pitch at a high pro level. Look for him to get selected in the late second or early third round next month.

Eric Segura - RHP

Oregon State's Eric Segura pitches the ball during game three of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Eugene, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Segura heavily improved his draft stock in his junior season, holding a sub-two ERA for much of the year until a rocky start late against Air Force. Struggling with command at times as a sophomore, Eric largely put these concerns to bed in 2026, walking just 27 hitters over 73 innings. Segura showed that he can step up in big moments, with an excellent outing in the CWS against Louisville in 2025, and a 7-inning gem in an elimination game against Yale three weeks ago.

-Segura's fastball currently sits from around 94-96, and with a couple of upticks in velocity as he gets stronger, Segura's ceiling at the professional level could be fairly high. He also possesses an effective sweeping slider, and is a pitcher than generates a lot of ground balls. He has struggled somewhat against lefties, and he will want to work on another breaking pitch to help neutralize this weakness. Overall, he is a good prospect who will likely go anywhere from the third to eighth round.

AJ Singer - Infielder

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers second baseman AJ Singer (7) hits a single against the Louisville Cardinals during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

A great contact hitter with excellent defensive abilities as a middle-infielder, Singer hit .302 across two seasons starting for the Beavers. Though he isn't known for having a lot of power, Singer did leave the yard eight times in 2026. He also has a very disciplined approach at the plate. AJ had an on-base percentage of nearly .400 in 2026, and drew 36 walks. Look for him to get taken in the middle to late rounds.

Easton Talt - Outfielder

Oregon State's Easton Talt (6) swings the bat during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though he does have a fairly high strikeout rate, Talt has proven that he can apply pressure as a leadoff man, drawing a remarkable 120 walks over his last two seasons with Oregon State. In his junior season in 2025 he finished with a .433 on-base percentage, and also tallied 55 hits. Like Singer, he doesn't have a whole lot of power, which will hurt his draft stock. However, Talt's ability to grind out at-bats and find his way on base will get MLB teams' attention. Even if he doesn't get selected, he will likely still be able to sign with a team.

Albert Roblez - Right-Handed Reliever

Oregon State's Albert Roblez pitches the ball during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Perfect Game All-American, Roblez was one of the best closers in college baseball in 2026. Striking out 53 batters in just 30 innings pitched, Roblez has electric off-speed stuff. His fastball velocity is in the low 90s, which is likely why he isn't touted higher by MLB scouts. However, it would be surprising if he didn't hear his name called next month, and Roblez could work his way up through a farm system.

Isaac Yeager - Right-handed Reliever

Oregon State's Isaac Yeager pitches the ball during game three of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park on Saturday, May 30, 2026 in Eugene, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A similar boat to Albert Roblez, the senior reliever likely isn't getting the attention he deserves. Yeager was lights-out for OSU in 2026, posting a 2.04 ERA across 40 innings of relief. He should be picked in the middle rounds.

Jacob Krieg - First Baseman/DH

Oregon State infielder Jacob Krieg (22) heads toward home plate during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being mostly replaced by Ethan Porter and Bryson Glassco in his senior season, Krieg might be a long-shot to be selected in the draft. However, he does bring a key upside to the table with solid power, hitting 14 homers with a .360 on-base percentage his junior year in 2025. He might be able to sign a UDFA deal.