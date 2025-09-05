How Five Pro Beavers Are Impacting The American League in 2025
With less than a month to go in the Major League Baseball regular season, we take a look at five names Oregon Beavers fans will remember and how they are ending their regular seasons in the American League.
OF Jacob Melton - Houston Astros
Since the Houston Astros selected Melton's contract, he's slashed .149/.219/.179/.398 with seven RBI. It's been a struggle thus far, but these numbers have been in a small sample (30 games). Prior to his call-up, he played in 24 games in AAA and slashed .273/.369/.511/.880 with three home runs, 11 RBI and a 126 wRC+.
C Adley Rutschman - Baltimore Orioles
Although many are beginning to question Rutschman's future in Baltimore following the call-up and extension of MLB Pipeline number eight prospect Samuel Basallo, expect the former number one overall pick to remain in the organization.
In 2025, Rutschman has been on the injured list twice this season, most recently on August 1st due to a right oblique strain. Through 85 games (career-low) .227/.310/.373/.684 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and a 91 OPS+. For Rutschman, these numbers are all a career-low, but you can make the case that injuries have held him back.
MORE: State of the Beavs: Burning Questions After Oregon State's Loss To Cal
OF Trevor Larnach - Minnesota Twins
Larnach already surpassed his career-high in games played and in almost a full season, he's slashing .254/.327/.413/.740 with 16 home runs (career-high), 55 RBI (career-high) and a 103 OPS+. A big reason for Larnach's recent success is a career-low 20.8% strikeout rate.
OF Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians
It's been a down year for the Guardians outfielder, slashing .274/.330/.382/.712 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI and a 98 OPS+. The main reasons due to his dip in numbers is that he's not putting the ball in play as much as last season, posting a .284 BABIP (.300 league average). On the bright side, Kwan is striking out at a career-low 8.7%.
RHP - Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays
Through 132.4 innings pitched, Rasmussen continues to dominate, posting a 2.74 ERA, 3.69 FIP, 7.7 K/9 and a 1.9 BB/9 (ties a career-low). Rasmussen's fastball continues to be one of the best in baseball, with a Run Value of 11, but his cutter continues to generate a whiff rate of 26% (14 Run Value).