Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Burning Questions After Oregon State's Loss To Cal

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson, center, runs the ball during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson, center, runs the ball during an NCAA football game against California at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State's football season got off to a less than ideal start on Saturday with a 34-15 loss to Cal. It wasn't a performance completely devoid of merit, but the Beavers found themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of. It gives Trent Bray and his staff, as well as your host Matt Bagley, several important questions to ponder as the Beavers prepare to face Fresno State this week.

Fresno State are coming off of a 42-14 win against Georiga Southern, a bounce back from their season-opening loss at Kansas.

Other topics include a look at the Pac-12's previously announced partnership extension with The CW and five other college football games to keep tabs on this weekend. The league's extended partnership will extend through the spring of 2031.

You'll also hear from Beavs head coach Trent Bray's media availability, where he gave some updates on the health of his team heading into their second contest of the year,

Go Beavs.

MORE: Assessing Maalik Murphy's Oregon State Debut

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football