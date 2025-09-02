State of the Beavs: Burning Questions After Oregon State's Loss To Cal
Oregon State's football season got off to a less than ideal start on Saturday with a 34-15 loss to Cal. It wasn't a performance completely devoid of merit, but the Beavers found themselves in too big of a hole to climb out of. It gives Trent Bray and his staff, as well as your host Matt Bagley, several important questions to ponder as the Beavers prepare to face Fresno State this week.
Fresno State are coming off of a 42-14 win against Georiga Southern, a bounce back from their season-opening loss at Kansas.
Other topics include a look at the Pac-12's previously announced partnership extension with The CW and five other college football games to keep tabs on this weekend. The league's extended partnership will extend through the spring of 2031.
You'll also hear from Beavs head coach Trent Bray's media availability, where he gave some updates on the health of his team heading into their second contest of the year,
