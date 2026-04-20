No. 5 Oregon State Seals CSU Fullerton Series With 16 Hits in Sunday Win

After splitting the first two games of the series, Oregon State saw an offensive eruption Sunday against Cal State Fullerton in a 10-1 victory.

The Beavers totaled a season-best 16 hits against the Titans, with six different OSU players picking up multiple hits, Nyan Hayes and AJ Singer getting three apiece.

On the mound, Eric Segura got the start and the win for Oregon State, bringing his record to 4-1 for the year. Segura put in six inning of work with three strikeouts, ending with 54 total strikes on 81 pitches.

The Beaver pitching staff allowed five total hits on the day. Oregon State committed no errors while taking advantage of two by Fullerton.

Full stats from Sunday's contest can be viewed here.

In the bottom of the first, Adam Haight got the Beavers on the board first with an RBI single. They then went up 2-0 to close the frame, thanks to a fielding error by Fullerton's Eli Lopez when Paul Vazquez put the ball in play and AJ Singer scored from third base.

Bryson Glass added to the lead with an RBI bunt single in the bottom of the second. Singer added his impressive weekend with a three-run homer to but the Beavs up six.

Easton Talt got his own RBI sinle in the bottom of the sixth, followed shortly thereafter by a two-RBI double from Hubbard.

Fullerton got on the board and ended Segura's day in the top of the seventh, when Paul Contreras stole home on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single from Ty Thomas.

Oregon State's final run of the evening came in the bottom of the eighth as Haght grabbed another RBI, putting one past the left side of the infield to score Glassco. Zach Kmatz and Noah Scott combined to end the ninth inning.

The victory marked Oregon State's 30th of the season, giving them an overall record of 30-8 in 2026. The Beavers will get to stay home this week, hosting the No. 19 Oregon Ducks at Goss Stadium on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW, and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.

Following the Oregon game, Oregon State host Hawaii for a three-game series starting Friday, April 24.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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