Oregon State Announces 2027 Baseball Series in Las Vegas

In early March 2027, the three-time national champion Oregon State Beavers baseball program will try its luck in Sin City.



In an official press release published this morning, the school announced their participation in next Spring's Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, a four team tournament March 5-7. Oregon State also announced a separate game Monday March 8th against the BYU Cougars.

In the Live Like Lou tournament, OSU will face former Pac-12 foe Arizona State, Big Ten mainstay Iowa, and SEC power LSU.



Before Arizona State's departure from the Pac-12 Conference, the Beavers & Sun Devils battled over a hundred times. All-time, Arizona State holds a 56-47 advantage in the series, but Oregon State has won each of their last four matchups. The schools most recently played in 2024, with the Beavers besting their opponent in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Oregon State's history with Iowa is much less notable, however the two schools have squared off in each of the past two seasons. In 2025, the two schools played a neutral site extra-innings thriller in Des Moines which ended in a tie; the action was called off so that the orange & black could reach their flight home on time. In another neutral site game the following year - at the 2026 Frisco College Baseball Classic (Frisco, TX) - the Beavers beat the Hawkeyes by a run.



LSU features in one of the more infamous moments in Oregon State baseball history. The two programs competed in the 2017 College World Series, with LSU beating Oregon State on back-to-back days to eliminate the Beavers and punch their ticket to the CWS final series. Despite earning a new program record 49 regular season wins and a new Pac-12 record 27 conference wins, the number one overall seed Oregon State Beavers finished short of the national championship.



Since 2012, the two schools have played each other nine times, with LSU holding a 6-3 advantage in the series.

BYU last played Oregon State in a three game Goss Stadium homestand back in 2021. The all-time series between the two schools features twenty-five games, with Oregon State winning eleven of the past twelve times.



These four games will be played at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, eleven miles from the famous Las Vegas strip. The ballpark is currently the home venue of the Athletics' AAA Pacific Coast League affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.



Ticket information can be found online at the Live Like Lou tournament's promotional website.