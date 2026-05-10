Oregon State Baseball Completes Sweep of Long Beach State For 40th Win

After wins against the Long Beach State Dirtbags on Friday and Saturday, the Oregon State Beavers finished the job Sunday and made it a perfect week away from Corvallis.

The tenth-ranked Beavers held offensive momentum for most of the day in what ended up as an 8-4 victory in Southern California. Oregon State finished with 12 hits, while committing only one error. Long Beach State picked up seven hits with two errors.

Freshman LHP Trey Morris added to his body of work, getting the winning decision to go to 5-0 and striking out nine in six innings of work.

Offensively, second-baseman AJ Singer drove in four runs with three hits and a walk in four appearances at the plate.

Full stats from Sunday's contest can be viewed here.

Oregon State got on the board right away, as Easton Talt picked up a leadoff walk, then stole second base. Singer drove him in with an RBI single for the first run of the game.

LBSU briefly took the lead in the bottom of the second, as Justin Roulston hit a two-run shot off of Morris to make it 2-1. Singer answered with a two-run homer of his own in the top of the third, giving him his seventh of the season.

The scoreline held in the fourth, then LBSU cut into the lead when a Josh Proctor error got a runner into scoring position. Smith Chander drove that runner in for an unearned score.

In the top of the sixth, Oregon State tacked on four runs. Singer walked to lead things off, then advanced to third on a Bryce Hubbard single. Paul Vazquez drove Singer in, but grounded into a double play. Even with two down, Oregon State managed to add an RBI single from Proctor and a two-RBI single from Jacob Galloway.

LBSU scored their final run of the day in the bottom of the seventh, as Ty Borgogno added an RBI, just before the Beaver defense ended the inning with a 5-4-3 double play. Oregon State's final insurance run came in the top of the ninth, as Singer delivers once more, as a single to left field gave Easton Talt enough time to score from second base.

The win moves Oregon State to 40-11 this season, marking the fifth consecutive season that the Beavers have reached the 40-win total for the year. Now on a six-game winning streak, Oregon State enter their final week of this regular season, starting with a contest against the Portland Pilots on Tuesday May 12 in Corvallis. First pitch of that contest is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW.

The regular season will conclude for Oregon State next weekend at Goss Stadium with a three-game series against the Air Force Academy.