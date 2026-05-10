Oregon State Baseball Beats Long Beach State 8-1 in Saturday Showdown

Oregon State handily took care of Long Beach State in the second game of their series, taking down the Dirtbags 8-1 to secure a series win. Great pitching from Eric Segura and Zach Edwards, along with a big game from Paul Vazquez, got the win for the Beavers, putting their record at 39-11 this season.

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Easton Talt walked on the first at bat of the game, and then an AJ Singer double put both runners in scoring position. After Bryce Hubbard struck out, a Paul Vazquez grounder scored Talt to give the Beavers an early 1-0 lead.

Vazquez delivered another Beaver run came in the top of the third. After two ground outs, Bryce Hubbard reached first base with a left field single. Vazquez then served up a speedy double down the left field line. Hubard was waved home, and Long Beach State catcher Damon Valdez couldn't handle the throw to the plate, giving Oregon State a 2-0 lead.

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The Beavers kept the runs coming in the top of the fourth. After an Adam Haight ground out, back to back singles from Josh Proctor and Jacob Galloway and a walkt to Tyler Inge loaded the bases with one out. Easton Talt then hit a sac fly to right field to score Proctor and put Oregon State up 3-0.

Oregon State starter Eric Segura had a no hitter going into the bottom of the fourth, until Long Beach State's Murchael Turner singled to middle field. A deep double from Reid Montgomery then scored Turner, giving the Dirtbags their first run of the night.

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It didn't take long for the Beavers to get that run back. Paul Vazquez started the top of the fifth off with a short left field single that LBSU struggled to field. An Ethan Porter fly moved him to second, and an Adam Haight bunt got him to third. Josh Proctor then brought Vazquez home with a single to middle field, putting the Beavers up 4-1.

Eric Segura's day was finished after five innings, giving him another solid start for the Beavers. Seugra allowed two hits and one run, striking out seven Dirtbags and walking two. He was relieved by Noah Scott, who got himself into some trouble right away.

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Scott walked Trotter Enright, the first batter he faced. He then struck Dylan Lina with a pitch, giving the Dirtbags two runners with no outs. Long Beach State's Kaiden Smaka then bunted the ball perfectly down the third base line, loading the bases for the Dirtbags with no outs. That ended Scott's time on the mound.

Zach Edwards came in to limit the damage for the Beavers. He forced a short fly from Murchael Turner for the first out, struck out Reid Montgomery for the second, and struck out Conner Stewart for the third. An incredibly clutch inning from Edwards when the Beavers needed one.

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In the top off the seventh it was the Beavers' turn to load the bases with no outs. An Ethan Porter double, an Adam Haight single and a Josh Proctor walk gave the Beavers three runners and put LBSU behind the eight ball. It looked like pitcher Tyler Gebb might pull the frying pan out of the fire, getting a fly out from Jacob Galloway and striking out Tyler Inge, but an Easton Talt single then scored two more runs for the Beavers.

The Beavers loaded the bases one more time in the top off the ninth, with walks from Tyler Inge and Easton Talt and an AJ Singer single. With two outs down, Paul Vazquez fought off a long at bat and hit a single in the left-middle gap for a base hit and two more Beaver runs. Zach Edwards worked three quick outs in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 8-1 win for the Beavers.

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It was an impressive bullpen performance for Edwards, who pitched for 4 innings, allowing no hits or runs and striking out six Dirtbags. He picked up the save, his second of the season, while Segura picked up the win, giving him a 5-1 record.

The Beavers and Dirtbags have one last game this weekend, with first pitch set for 12:05 tomorrow.