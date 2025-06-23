Oregon State Baseball: Dallas Macias Enters Transfer Portal
With the conclusion of the 2025 baseball season the NCAA transfer portal has opened, and Oregon State has already had to deal with some departures. Outfielder Dallas Macias is one of the big names who has elected to leave Corvallis, announcing his decision over the weekend.
Macias looked promising in his freshman season in 2023, and in 2024 took a step forward, with a .315 batting average, 41 RBIs and 8 home runs. Unfortunately, that progress didn't extend into 2025. Macias struggled out of the gate and never found his footing. He finished the year with a .159 batting average.
With one more year of eligibility, Macias will hope to get a fresh start elsewhere. There'll be more departures and arrivals in the coming days.