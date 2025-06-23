Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball: Dallas Macias Enters Transfer Portal

The outfielder will spend his final year of eligibility outside of Corvallis.

John Severs

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; A ball bounces over Oregon State Beavers infielder Dallas Macias (4) in the outfield during the eighth inning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
With the conclusion of the 2025 baseball season the NCAA transfer portal has opened, and Oregon State has already had to deal with some departures. Outfielder Dallas Macias is one of the big names who has elected to leave Corvallis, announcing his decision over the weekend.

Macias looked promising in his freshman season in 2023, and in 2024 took a step forward, with a .315 batting average, 41 RBIs and 8 home runs. Unfortunately, that progress didn't extend into 2025. Macias struggled out of the gate and never found his footing. He finished the year with a .159 batting average.

With one more year of eligibility, Macias will hope to get a fresh start elsewhere. There'll be more departures and arrivals in the coming days.

John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

