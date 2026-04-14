Oregon State Baseball Enters Top 5 in National Rankings

The latest college baseball rankings for the week of April 13 were released Monday afternoon. As expected, the 28-7 Oregon State Beavers have maintained a high spot in those rankings as Mitch Canham's group continue to excel in their final season as an independent before resuming Pac-12 play.

Oregon State continue to prove they are one of the top teams in college baseball, winning 12 games on the road thus far in 2026, along with six neutral site games. They've now reached No. 5 in two of the five major sets of rankings, while climbing within the top seven in all five.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 7

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 5, Previous Rank - No. 7

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 5, Previous Rank - No. 7

RPI: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 9

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 7

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

The Beavers swept Cal Poly in a three-game home series over the weekend, needing a walk-off RBI by Easton Talt on Sunday night to ensure that sweep. It was Oregon State's first comeback win after trailing eight innings this season. That series was preceded by two games against Washington State in Pullman, which the Beavers and Cougars split, though one was an 18-0 victory for OSU.

Oregon State continue their season Tuesday night in a neutral site contest against the Oregon Ducks at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05p.m. PT on Portland's CW, streamed via Pac-12 Insider and KOIN+, and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network. It will be Oregon State's first game in the new stadium and the first neutral site contest between the Beavers and Ducks since 2010.

After that, the Beavers return home to Goss Stadium for a three-game weekend series against Cal State Fullerton.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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