Oregon State Baseball Rankings Holding Steady As Beavs Hope For Home Regional

The regular season concluded for Oregon State baseball this past weekend, with the Beavers taking two of three from the Air Force Falcons in Corvallis. That gave Oregon State an overall record of 43-12 and the last notch on their tournament resume before Monday's announcement of the NCAA Tournament field.

That keeps the Beavers in the top ten in the major polls, but they're holding at No. 17 in Rating Percentage Index (RPI) this week. The selection committee needs to deem the Beavers of one of the tournament's top 16 seeds in order to host a Regional.

D1Baseball.com: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 7

Baseball America: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 7

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association: Current Rank - No. 6, Previous Rank - No. 6

RPI: Current Rank - No. 17, Previous Rank - No. 17

USA Today Coaches Poll: Current Rank - No. 7, Previous Rank - No. 7

Beginning this postseason, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will rank the top 32 teams, not just the 16 regional hosts. Seeds 17-32 will be slotted into regionals based on that ranking: teams 29-32 will be paired with the top four national seeds, 25-28 with seeds 5-8, 21-24 with seeds 9-12 and 17-20 with seeds 13-16. Oregon State are seeking to host their 14th regional as they seek a return trip to the College World Series in Omaha.

Most of the NCAA Tournament hopefuls will be playing a conference tournament this week and weekend, which could further augment the projected field. As the Beavers complete their second and final season as an independent before rejoining the Pac-12 for next year, they won't have that opportunity.

It's been an eventful season for the Beavers thus far, but the goal remains the same: reach a second consecutive CWS berth. The full 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Monday, May 25 at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) on ESPN2.

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Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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