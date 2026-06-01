Oregon State Baseball's Season Ends With 4-1 Loss To Oregon at Eugene Regional

After taking an early lead, the Oregon State Beavers failed to extend their season by another day on Sunday night against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks won a closely contested Regional Final game 4-1 over the Beavers at PK Park.

With that contest resulting in Oregon State's second loss of the weekend, the Beavers have played their last baseball game of 2026.

Wyatt Queen delivered yet another admirable start for the Beavers, striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings with four hits and one run allowed. Oregon State pitchers totaled 13 strikeouts against the Ducks, marking Oregon State's seventh consecutive game with at-least 11 strikeouts.

The Beavs and Ducks both recorded the same amount of hits, but the difference was a cavalcade of small pitching and defensive miscues in the seventh inning.

Full stats from Sunday night's game can be found here.

The Beavers were first to get on the board in the bottom of the second. Adam Haight led off with a single, then advanced to second two at-bats later when Tyler Inge was walked. Easton Talt then got a single into the outfield, scoring Haight from second.

Oregon quickly answered in the top of the third, when Jack Brooks got on-base with a single. He then advanced to third by a base hit from Angel Laya, then scored off another from Drew Smith.

Neither team was able to get a run across in the fourth, fifth, or sixth inning. In the top of the seventh, Isaac Yeager had loaded the bases with two walks and a single. The Beavers called on regular closer Albert Roblez, who walked two batters in a row to make it 3-1. Laya then gave Paul Vasquez a fielders choice, with Vaszuez getting the force-out at third, but unable to complete a throw to first. That allowed a fourth Oregon run to score.

Roblez was replaced by Zach Edwards in the eighth after two walks and a hit allowed. Edwards struck out two of Oregon's final five batters and picked off a runner to help stop the bleeding. However, the Beavers' offense simply couldn't break through, save for a Paul Vazquez double in the bottom of the eighth.

Oregon State's season will end with an overall record of 45-14.

The Ducks will now head to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns in Super Regional play. The winner of two-out-three games at UT will make the trip to Omaha and the Men's College World Series.