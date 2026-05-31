Oregon State Baseball Throttles Washington State 10-1 To Advance To Eugene Regional Final

The Oregon State Beavers will be moving on the Eugene Regional Final on Sunday night after eliminating the Washington State Cougars in the afternoon by a final score of 10-1.

The win avenges a Beavers loss to WSU from Friday, which ended in a final score of 3-2.

Trey Morris got the start on the mound for the Beavers, pitching 6.2 innings and tying his season-high for strikeouts with nine, allowing six hits and one earned run, with one walk and one hit batter along the way. Morris' record for the season moves to 7-0. Tanner Douglas also contributed two strikeouts for a team total of 11.

That collective pitching performance set a new program record for strikeouts in a single season with 686.

Jacob Gallloway also played a huge role with five RBIs, a season high for the Texas A&M transfer.

Full stats from Sunday's opener can be found here.

After a scoreless first inning, the Beavers took the lead in the top of the second when a rally of three hits and three walks yielded three runs, with RBIs by Galloway, Easton Talt, and AJ Singer.

That prompted a pitching change for the Cougars, but the Beaver offense was undeterred in the third inning. Oregon State added six more hits, resulting in four more runs. Included in that were Galloway's second and third RBIs of the day.

Galloway added his fourth RBI in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Ethan Porter from second with a single through the left side of the defense.

Neither side got a run across in the fifth or sixth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Morris allowed a single to Obenour to lead things off. The defense then picked up the first two outs of the evening, and Rich Dorman visited with Trey Morris, but did not pull him at that moment. Trevor Smith then got a double off of Morris to score pinch runner Dane Chavez from second, ending the Cougs' scoring drought and the shutout. Morris was replaced on the mound by Tanner Douglas, at that point.

It was a small win for the Cougars, who allowed yet another RBI for Galloway in the top of the eighth, thanks to a sacrifice linedrive to score Vazquez from third. Jacob Krieg immediately followed that with a single to bring in Nyan Hayes from second base, which officially went down as a fielding error by WSU shortstop Kyler Northrup.

The win keeps the Beavers' hopes of advancing to a Super Regional alive. In order make that a reality, Oregon State will now need to beat the Oregon Ducks twice. The first matchup of the Regional Final is scheduled to begin from PK Park at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN+. If the Beavers manage to win that game, the second matchup will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.