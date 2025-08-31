Oregon State Baseball Secures Commitment From Top In-State Outfielder For 2027
This week, Oregon State baseball added a talented player to their 2027 commitment class. An outfielder for Beaverton High School outside of Portland, Chase Austin announced his commitment to MItch Canham and his staff in a lengthy statement posted to social media.
"I am proud to announce the next step in my journey - continuing both my education and baseball career at Oregon State University. This journey has been filled with challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments and I am grateful for every step along the way. I could not have reached my goal without the help and support of my parents, sister, family and friends. They have pushed me to grow as an athlete and as a person."
"I want to give a special thanks to my coaches for believing in me and helping me develop into the player and person I am today. I know that I have not done this alone and I appreciate all that my coaches from youth, club and high school have done for me."
"Thank you to the OSU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and believing in my potential. There is much more to accomplish. GO BEAVS!"
Baseball Northwest rates Austin as the No. 1 outfielder in Oregon for the 2027 class. In 2025 as a sophomore at Beaverton, Austin hit .418 in 26 games with 15 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases.
Austin joins a handful of other talented names in OSU's crop of 2027 commitments, including infielders Eli Jones and Cooper McGowan.
OSU also received a commitment from August Ware earlier this summer, a highly sought-after pitcher from Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Beaver baseball's 2025 season that included their eighth trip to the College World Series and an overall record of 48-16-1. Oregon State will compete as an independent for one more season in 2026 before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations later in the summer.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Have you checked out State of the Beavs?
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Check out the latest episode!