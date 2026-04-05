One day after Oregon State pitcher Dax Whitney shoved more than six innings of scoreless work past Lamar, the Beavers defeated the Cardinals to finish off a weekend sweep. With the win, the Beavers improved to 24-6 on the season, and their true road record improved to 11-1.

The Beavers started hot and didn't look back, as they figured out Cardinals pitcher Julius Caprio quickly. Oregon State collected five hits and four runs off of Caprio, who was chased out of the game after three innings of work.

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham heads to the dugout before an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Vasquez opened the scoring as he connected on a fastball for a double that scored a runner to give Oregon State the 1-0 lead and the Beavers wouldn't look back. Vasquez would finish the game 2-3 while being plunked at the plate twice. Seven different Beavers collected RBI’s.

Easton Talt has been building off of last year's momentum and his season continues to get better. Talt nabbed a career high in hits Saturday afternoon with four. Talt also collected an RBI in the fourth inning and was able to pick up two more RBIs in the seventh inning.

Oregon State pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit proved once again that the Beavers may have the best rotation of starting pitchers in the country, as he was able to navigate Lamar and turned in a performance of 5.2 innings pitched while striking out two and walking two.

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Oregon State Beavers starting pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Kleinschmit allowed just three hits and both runs he allowed were unearned. Kleinschmit would go on to record the win, and it pushed his record this season to 5-2.

Oregon State pitcher Zach Kmatz entered the game and offered up an inning of relief, as he struck out two and allowed just one unearned run.

The Beavers will now travel to Pullman, Washington to take on the Washington State Cougars. The game can be heard live on the Beaver Sports Network with Mike Parker on the call and televised on the Mountain West Network.

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About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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