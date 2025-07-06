Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Baseball To Face Arizona, Stanford and Michigan in 2026

Joe Londergan

Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. head coach Mitch Canham talks to referees before a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon St. head coach Mitch Canham talks to referees before a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oregon State will once again begin the 2026 season in Surprise, Arizona against a series of nationally recognizable opponents.

The program confirmed this week that the Beavers will head south for their first games of the season, starting February 13. Over four days, OSU will face two former Pac-12 opponents Arizona and Stanford once each, with two games against the Michigan Wolverines.

Matchups and start times will be announced at a later date, along with OSU's full schedule for the 2026 season.

Surprise has been something of a second home for the Beaver baseball program over the last decade. OSU has a record of 61-11 in Surprise, also a popular spring training destination for Major League Baseball teams.

Oregon State reached the Men's College World Series for the eighth time in program history in 2025, finishing fifth in the nation. Mitch Canham's squad ended the season with an overall record of 48-16-1. Canham was named the ABCA West Region Coach of the year for his team's accomplishments.

The Beavers will once again play an independent schedule in 2026 before the the Pac-12 resumes operations as a conference prior to the 2026-2027 school year.

