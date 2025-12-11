Oregon State Baseball To Feature in MLB The Show 26 Video Game

Oregon State athletics will feature in another massively popular video game in 2026.

This week, Playstation Studios announced that Oregon State baseball will be featured in MLB The Show 26, set to release on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in March of 2026.

The popular baseball sim features a mode known as "Road To The Show," where players can create their own ball player and guide them to, and through, a career in Major League Baseball starting at the high school ranks. In the the 2025 version of the game, players could send their future star to college ball, with Cal State Fullerton, LSU, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, and Vanderbilt to choose from. In 2026, 11 new college programs will be added to the game. Oregon State and North Carolina were announced as two of those programs.

"From last year’s introduction of the “Amateur Years” humble beginnings of a high school ball player to the ultimate payoff of getting that call up to the Majors, Road to the Show lets you experience all the trials and tribulations of a journey to the MLB. With 11 new colleges to choose from on top of those introduced in MLB The Show 25, a chance to play in the College World Series, and various updates to the existing career experience, MLB The Show 26 puts you in control of your future in Road to the Show," the developers stated in a press release.

In the rich history of the Oregon State baseball program, the Beavers have produced over 200 MLB Draft picks. In 2019 and 2024, the Beavers produced the draft's first overall pick (Adley Rutschman - Orioles, Travis Bazzana - Guardians). Oregon State has produced 15 first round picks dating back to 1981.

