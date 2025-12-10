State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's Plan For 2026

New Oregon State football head coach JaMarcus Shephard has begun to shape his staff, adding notable pieces with significant Pacific Northwest ties. Mitch Dahlen as the program's newest quarterbacks coach inspires confidence after his work with several current NFL QBs, in particular. Your host Matt Bagley recaps the latest additions to the 2026 staff.

Plus, a look at up-and-down starts for the Oregon State basketball programs with WCC play just a couple short weeks away. Then take a look at the college football bowl season and the College Football Playoff field. Go Beavs.

MORE: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players in 2025

Topics This Week

JaMarcus Shephard's agenda at Oregon State

Recapping staff changes made by Shephard in his opening days in the job

Men's Basketball's 5-5 record and snapping a five-game losing streak.

Women's Basketball's upcoming trip to Hawaii for games against Montana State and Liberty.

An early look at Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff

MORE: Mitch Dahlen Brings Strong QB Development Track Record to Oregon State

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI