State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's Plan For 2026
New Oregon State football head coach JaMarcus Shephard has begun to shape his staff, adding notable pieces with significant Pacific Northwest ties. Mitch Dahlen as the program's newest quarterbacks coach inspires confidence after his work with several current NFL QBs, in particular. Your host Matt Bagley recaps the latest additions to the 2026 staff.
Plus, a look at up-and-down starts for the Oregon State basketball programs with WCC play just a couple short weeks away. Then take a look at the college football bowl season and the College Football Playoff field. Go Beavs.
MORE: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Defensive Players in 2025
Topics This Week
- JaMarcus Shephard's agenda at Oregon State
- Recapping staff changes made by Shephard in his opening days in the job
- Men's Basketball's 5-5 record and snapping a five-game losing streak.
- Women's Basketball's upcoming trip to Hawaii for games against Montana State and Liberty.
- An early look at Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff
MORE: Mitch Dahlen Brings Strong QB Development Track Record to Oregon State
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.