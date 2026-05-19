Oregon State Catcher Jacob Galloway Named Semifinalist For Buster Posey Award

After previously being named to the midseason watchlist for the 2026 Buster Posey Award, Oregon State senior catcher Jacob Galloway was named Monday as a semifinalist for the award.

Galloway was one of 16 names announced to start the week by the Wichita Sports Commission. The Buster Posey Award is presented annually to the best catcher in Division I.

A native of Camarillo, California and a product of Harvard Westlake High School, Galloway has played in 54 of OSU's 55 contests this season. He's posted a batting average of .298, with 16 doubles, one home run, and 27 RBIs. Defensively, he's compile a fielding percentage of .995 with only three errors this year. He has thrown out 13 runners in 37 steal attempts.

The senior is in his first season with the Beavers after previous stints ar USC and Texas A&M.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Monday, June 1. The winner will be decided in the first week of June. If Galloway were to end up winning the award, he would be the second Oregon State player to do so after Adley Rutschman claimed it back in 2019.

Oregon State ended the 2026 regular season with an overall record of 43-12 after taking two of three against the Air Force Falcons. Without a conference tournament to play, Oregon State will now have to wait until Monday, May 25 to learn if they've done enough to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. The full 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced that day at noon ET on ESPN2. The top 16 teams will be the regional hosts.

2026 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award presented by Hasty Awards - Semifinalists

Cashel Dugger, UCLA

Jon Embury, Florida Gulf Coast

Chase Fralick, Auburn

Jacob Galloway, Oregon State

Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Maikol Lucena, Bethune-Cookman

Bear Madliak, Kansas State

Burke-Lee Mabeus, Oregon

Jack Natili, Cincinnati

Blake Primrose, Saint Joseph’s

Mark Quatrani, Notre Dame

Matt Quintanar, Texas Tech

Carson Tinney, Texas

Macon Winslow, North Carolina

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify