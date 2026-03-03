Oregon State Drops To #22 in Latest NCBWA Rankings

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association have released the results of their March 2 poll, and Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers have fallen again.

In the NCBWA Top 25 released on Monday, the Beavers fell from No. 19 to the No. 22 spot. The Beavers had dropped to No. 19 from No. 13 the previous week.

Over the weekend, Oregon State participated in the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. They went 2-1 in three contests, beating Houston and Iowa with a loss to Alabama. Prior to Frisco, the Beavers went 1-2 at the Round Rock Classic, preceded by 3-1 at the College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona.

The Beavers are now 6-4 to start the 2026 season. Friday starting pitcher Dax Whitney currently has the third-most strikeouts in the nation with 23. As a team, the Beavers are hitting .244 while the pitching staff has a collective ERA of 3.94.

The Beavers resume their season on Tuesday afternoon against the archrival Oregon Ducks. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m from Eugene on B1G+. The Ducks come in at No. 24 in this week's NCBWA poll. As of Monday, the Ducks have the seventh-best team ERA in the nation at 2.25.

Oregon State's first home series of the season begins Friday, March 6 when the Beavers welcome the Xavier Musketeers to Goss Stadium for four contests.

2026 NCBWA Top 25 March 2 Poll

1. UCLA (9-2)

2. LSU (11-1)

3. Texas (11-0)

4. Georgia Tech (11-1)

5. Mississippi State (11-1)

6. North Carolina (11-1-1)

7. Auburn (9-2)

8. Arkansas (9-3)

9. Florida (11-1)

10. Clemson (10-1)

11. Southern Miss (10-1)

12. Georgia (10-2)

13. NC State (10-1)

14. Oklahoma (10-2)

15. Florida State (8-2)

16. Coastal Carolina (7-4)

17. Wake Forest (11-1)

18. Texas A&M (10-1)

19. Tennessee (8-3)

20. TCU (6-5)

21. West Virginia (8-2)

22. Oregon State (6-4)

23. Miami (FL) (10-2)

24. Oregon (10-1)

25. Virginia (10-1)

