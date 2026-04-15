Oregon State Freshman Pitcher Tyler Bellerose Injured in Automobile Accident

Earlier today, rumors swirled on social media that an unnamed Oregon State student-athlete was injured in an automobile accident.

Several hours after Oregon State and Oregon postponed Tuesday night's college baseball rivalry game in Hillsboro, Oregon State University confirmed those rumors in an official statement.

"Tyler Bellerose, a freshman pitcher, was recently involved in an automobile accident resulting in a serious medical condition. We ask Beaver Nation to keep Tyler, his family and Beaver Baseball in your thoughts and surround them with support during this time."

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Bellerose, a nineteen-year-old true freshman, has not yet played in a game this season. Before arriving on campus, the Huntington Beach native earned the rare distinction of both All-League baseball pitcher and All-League surfer. On the baseball diamond, he also was his local prep league Most Valuable Player. During his senior season at hometown Huntington Beach High School, Bellerose struck out 34 batters across 36 and 2/3 innings, while allowing just one extra base hit. Two years earlier, his sophomore year stat line foreshadowed that success; he struck out 30 batters across 29 innings, with a 0.72 ERA.

On social media, Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman offered an emotional prayer for his young pupil.

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"An extremely emotional 24 hours. Belly we all love you and are praying for you and your family! Praying for all of our guys to come together and support eachother! Praying to see Belly's infectious smile again soon in the clubhouse and dugout!"

Tuesday night's postponed rivalry game has no makeup date announced at this time, and Oregon State's next opponent on the schedule is Cal State Fullerton this Friday night. The Beavers will host the Titans at Goss Stadium, and first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 PM PST on Portland's CW and Oregon State's radio affiliates.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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