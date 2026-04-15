Fresno State Transfer DeShawn Gory Commits to Oregon State

Justin Joyner and his staff have landed another talented young player via the transfer portal.

Fresno State transfer DeShawn Gory, who averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game last season as a true freshman, announced his commitment to the Beavers on Tuesday morning.

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A 6’5" small forward, Gory carries an 88 rating as a transfer. He showed great athleticism in 2025-26 with a compilation of highlight dunks and impressive rebounding abilities.

A native of Riverside, California, Gory finished his prep career at PHH OTE in Phoenix, Arizona and was rated a three-star prospect out of high school by 247Sports.

Though he struggled in his freshman season from beyond the arc, Gory did not show a shortage of scoring potential. He hit double figures in 21 games last season, including a 31-point performance in a loss against New Mexico. Gory helped the Bulldogs to a record of 13-19 in 2025-2026, with a 7-13 record in Mountain West Conference play.

Currently listed at just 165 pounds, Gory should make significant strides playing around the paint as he continues to get bigger. Additionally, his three-point shooting could certainly improve as he gains more experience, and he is a player with a lot of upside.

Alongside of Idaho's Jackson Rasmussen and Xavion Staton, Deshawn Gory is the third player with an 88 or better transfer rating that coach Joyner has acquired since he landed in Corvallis last week. The transfer portal will close on April 21 as teams continue to build their rosters for the 2026-2027 season.

Joyner, a former Michigan and St. Mary's assistant, replaced Wayne Tinkle as the program's head coach this spring. Tinkle was relieved of his duties after compiling a 177-206 overall record in 12 seasons at the helm of Oregon State. The Beavers went 17-16 overall in 2025-2026, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

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Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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