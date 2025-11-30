Oregon State Infielder Paul Vazquez: "There's No Better Place Than Beaver Nation"
Oregon State's 2026 baseball season is just over two months away. One piece of Mitch Canham's squad that Beaver fans are likely to become much more familiar with in the coming season is sophomore infielder Paul Vazquez of Covina, California.
Vazquez played in five games last season, going 1-for-7 at the plate, his only hit being an RBI double in Oregon State's win over Xavier.
Canham recently spoke with Vazquez about his time so far with the program as part of Oregon State's offseason content series. Watch the full conversation below.
On why he's excited to be in Corvallis:
"I'm excited to be here because there's no better place than Beaver Nation. Come on...I knew Oregon State before like I even got in contact with you guys, and then when I did get in contact you...I was so excited. So yeah,."
On what he loves to do outside of baseball:
"I love to be outside. I love to be in God's country, so to speak. I love to hunt. I love to fish, but I I really love to hunt. My dad took me all the time hunting, fishing. So, that's when I'm not playing ball, I love to do that stuff....I actually go here, I go with Martin Serrano all the time. Bryce Hubard, actually old guy Wilson Weber still around, so I still go with him a lot. That and just jus bass. Just the bass ponds. Just go up here about 10 minutes away. We just fish for bass and stuff. Little trout here and there, but mainly bass around here."
On what he changed to elevate his game this year:
"I changed a lot of my habits. I had some bad habit from high school and I know, talking with you guys, just changing my habits on my body and everything and taking care of myself to make sure I'm healthy and ready to go on the field was like the biggest part for me, and I feel like I've done that pretty well. I mean, still got more room to go there, but I feel like I've done that pretty well."
On his favorite moments so far at Oregon State:
"Moment number one, game three super regional. After game three super regional, just kind of we're going to Omaha and that was top one probably in my life ever. I mean that was so fun, just to be a part of that, to be a part of Goss, I mean, I can't even put it into words how fun that was. That whole playoff run was incredible."