Oregon State Drops Season Finale at Washington State 32-8
Today a long, difficult 2025 football season reached its conclusion, as 2-win Oregon State lost to conference rival Washington State 32-8.
After moving 70 yards in 11 plays, Washington State seemed poised for a game-opening touchdown. On 3rd and 1 from the 9 yard line, Oregon State linebacker Tyree Blake slammed Washington State rusher Kirby Vorhees to the ground, forcing a short field goal.
Following the ensuing Washington State kickoff, true freshman quarterback Tristan Ti’a led the Beavers’ offense onto the field. Two players after a Tucker Large unsportsmanlike penalty wiped out a third down incompletion, Ti’a connected with redshirt senior pass-catcher Trent Walker down the middle. Unfortunately, a Washington State defender ripped the ball from the standout receiver’s clutches, giving the Cougars possession in Beavers’ territory.
Washington State returned to the red zone, and attempted back-to-back endzone throws to Jeremiah Noga, an Oregon State transfer, before facing a difficult decision: kick another field goal, or go for it on fourth and short. Cougars’ coach Jimmy Rogers elected to gamble, and came up emptyhanded: a Zevi Eckhaus sprint pass intended for Joshua Meredith was deflected by edge defender Niko Taylor.
Oregon State’s second drive went three-and-out. At the end of the first quarter, Washington State led 3-0 and held the ball in Oregon State territory. The opening play of the second quarter - a goalline heave to Brandon Ganashamoorthy - was swatted away by Oregon State corner Jalil Tucker. Two plays later, the Cougars called out kicker Jack Stevens for a 44 yard blast which doubled their lead, 6-0 Washington State.
Oregon State offensive woes continued on the next drive, as a pair of Ti'a passes landed incomplete, forcing a punt to returner Tony Freeman, who raced down the near sideline 43 yards before being stopped by a Malachi Durant shoestring tackle.
Gifted another drive start in Beavers territory, Washington State took advantage: on the third play of the drive, Vorhees ran up the middle, pinballed off a defender, and crossed the goalline, 13-0 Washington State.
Finally, the Beavers’ offense began to move. Tristan Ti’a first down completions to Bryce Caufield and Trent Walker pushed Oregon State into enemy territory for the first time in the game, but they wouldn’t stay long: on 2nd and 7 from the 38 yard line, Ti’a threw down the middle to crimson-decorated Washington State linebacker Caleb Francl.
Each team traded defensive stops before an Eckhaus screen pass to Voorhees busted through the right flank of Oregon State’s defense for 25 yards, setting up another red zone opportunity for Washington State. Two plays later, Eckhaus connected with Ganashamoorthy on a post route near the front pylon. On the next snap, Eckhaus found Trey Leckner for an easy touchdown, 19-0 Washington State. Mercifully, a bobbled exchange on the extra point forced Washington State holder Ryan Harris to sprint for the end zone. When his effort was denied by Oregon State redshirt senior defensive lineman Andy Alfieri, Washington State’s margin held firm. The score stayed 19-0 at halftime after a pair of Ti’a sacks.
Coming out of the locker room, Oregon State interim head coach Robb Akey summarized his halftime hype speech with The CW’s sideline reporter Nigel Burton: “We have thirty more minutes in our football lives”. For one snap, the message resonated. On third down, Tristan Ti’a rifled down the right flat for Trent Walker, who made an impressive lunging catch which moved the chains. Another sack - Washington State’s third of the day - stalled the drive, and AJ Winsor punted deep.
The teams proceeded to trade punts, and then Washington State knocked on the door in four plays. Facing third and short from the 5 yard line, the Cougars dialed up a quarterback keeper for Eckhaus, who waltzed into the endzone, 25-0 Washington State. A two-point attempt failed when Eckhaus couldn’t pair up with receiver Leyton Smithson.
At the end of the third quarter, the Beavers remained scoreless.
With 5:57 remaining in the 2025 Oregon State football season, Ti’a lobbed above wide receiver Jamai East’s back shoulder. The pair couldn’t connect, but East drew a pass interference penalty against defensive back Trillion Sorrell, setting up a goal-to-go opportunity. Two plays later, Ti’a found Trent Walker for the Beavers’ first touchdown, 25-6 Washington State.
After Oregon State’s first two-point try resulted in a sack, the Beavers were given a second chance: Washington State lined up offsides, and Washington State defensive back drew his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The following snap was punched into the endzone by Lakeridge HS alum Jake Reichle (Lake Oswego, OR), 25-8 Washington State.
The next Washington State drive was lightning quick: first, Leon Neal Jr. caught a screen pass and advanced across the left sideline 44 yards to the endzone, only for the play to be waved off by a holding call. The following snap was a handoff to running back Angel Johnson, who darted 50 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown, 32-8 Washington State.
When the fourth quarter clock ran out, Washington State reached bowl eligibility with a 32-8 result. Tristan Ti'a finished his first career start with 28 completions on 41 attempts for 240 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, and 6 sacks. Interim head coach Robb Akey led the Beavers to their only 2 wins in 2025.
Oregon State’s new head coach, JaMarcus Shephard, will be introduced in a press conference on Tuesday. Ti'a and his Oregon State teammates will be eligible to enter the transfer portal on January 2nd.