Oregon State Pitchers Noah Scott, Zach Kmatz Join Cape Cod League Rosters

In the summer months, many of the nation's top college players who have at-least another year before they turn professional will play in one of several collegiate summer leagues across the country. Roughly twenty percent of current Major League Baseball players have honed their craft in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

As the CCBL began their season this week, two Oregon State pitchers were included on rosters for CCBL teams: right-handers Noah Scott and Zach Kmatz. Scott will join the Bourne Braves while Kmatz will join the Brewster Whitecaps. This will be Scott's first time playing in a collegiate summer league.

Scott, a Colorado native, just completed his junior season at Oregon State after transferring in from Iowa Western Community College. In his first season with Beavers, Scott appeared in 16 games with one start. He amassed a 2-1 record with one save. Scott also totaled 22 strikeouts with ten walks and hit five batters. He finished the year with an ERA of 5.48.

Kmatz, a rising junior from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has now been a part of two full seasons for the Beavers. He finished the 2026 season with 14 total appearances, all in relief, pitching 18.2 innings. He struck out 20 batters, walking four. He posted an ERA of 5.30. This will be his second summer in a collegiate league after spending the 2025 summer with the Bend Elks of the West Coast League. Kmatz is the younger brother of former Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz.

Other former Beavers to play in the Cape Cod League include top MLB Draft picks Adley Rutschman and Travis Bazzana, as well as current Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, World Series champion Jacoby Ellsbury, and 2006 national champion pitcher Dallas Buck.

Oregon State baseball recently completed their final regular season as an independent before they join the reformed Pac-12 Conference for next season. The Beavers exited the NCAA Tournament in the Eugene Regional, ending the campaign with overall record of 45-14.

While the Beaver pitching staff had plenty of highlights again in 2026, it's unclear what happend to next year's group with pitching coach Rich Dorman departing for Florida and star Dax Whitney's timetable for injury recovery unclear at this point.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify