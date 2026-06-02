4 Takeaways From Oregon State Baseball's Run At The Eugene Regional

Oregon State's season came to an end in Eugene on Sunday evening, after a rocky 7th inning doomed them against the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks. The Beavers put up a valiant effort to try and fight their way back from the loser's bracket, but they couldn't accomplish this incredible feat that they pulled off in 2025.

A Bad Start Changed Everything

Winning the first game of a regional is almost a must if you want to advance, and this is where things started to go south.

After a nearly two-week layoff (since they didn't have a conference tournament), OSU's bats were rusty against a very solid left-hander in WSU's Nick Lewis. Though the Beavers were able to put up a run early on, Lewis rolled with the punches and ended up throwing a complete game against the country's seventh-ranked team. Though their bats came to life the next day, the uphill climb proved to be too much.

Pitching Wasn't the Issue

Oregon State came into this tournament with the nation's best ERA, and their starting rotation was exactly as advertised.

After a good outing from Kleinschmit on Friday afternoon, Eric Segura threw a 6.2 inning gem in an elimination game against Yale. True freshman Trey Morris threw 117 pitches in the rout of WSU early Saturday, and Wyatt Queen was excellent against the Ducks off of short rest later that evening.

The Power Just Wasn't There

In today's era of baseball where starting pitchers are so talented, it's crucial to have guys that can get you runs with just one swing of the bat, especially when the man on the hill is striking a lot of people out.

Throughout the entirety of this season, the Beavers have not been a club that hits for much power, and this makes things difficult in the postseason. In four games across the Eugene regional, Oregon State didn't hit a single ball out of the park. In 2026 they only hit a total of 55 homers, a stark contrast from the 107 of 2025's Omaha year.

They Ran into a Good Team With a Deep Pitching Staff

In Mark Wasikowski's tenure with the Ducks, his team's pitching has often been a crutch that holds them back from big postseason runs. This certainly doesn't seem to be the case this year.

Throughout the regional that they hosted, Oregon starters looked nearly untouchable. Will Sanford struck out 14 batters and didn't allow a run against Washington State. Yesterday against the Beavers, left-hander Miles Gosztola was phenomenal, bouncing back after allowing a run in the second inning. The Ducks also have great relievers in guys like Tanner Bradley and Devin Bell. With a lot of reliable arms to go to, it would've been difficult to beat Oregon twice.