Oregon State Reliever Wyatt Queen Drafted by Seattle Mariners

Wyatt Queen has a life-altering decision to make.



Today the 6'2" junior reliever was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Born in 2005, Queen grew up in Snohomish County south of Seattle, and starred at Lake Stevens HS (Lake Stevens, WA). In his senior season, Queen went 5-1 with a 0.74 earned run average, striking out 64 batters in just 37 and 2/3 innings. At season's end, he was his local conference MVP and an honoree on Washington's all-state baseball team.

After high school, Queen stayed home, plying his trade at nearby Everett Community College (Everett, WA). In eleven games as a freshman - all starts - the young pitcher won nine games, with a 0.94 earned run average and an electric 0.91 WHIP. Across 57 and 2/3 innings, the juco star struck out 65 hitters.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Queen transferred to Oregon State. His debut campaign in Corvallis featured 5 starts across 21 games, with a 3-2 record and a 3.21 earned run average. In 2026, Queen followed up that hopeful start with a breakout campaign. The reliable bullpen arm threw in 21 games, with 1 start, but saw upticks in several major categories. When the dust settled on his 2026 season, the 6'2" junior flamethrower recorded a 1.13 WHIP, 2.49 earned run average, 78 strikeouts across 47 innings, an opposing batting average of .205 - almost exactly at the Mendoza line - and 6 saves.

Yesterday, the draft saw two Oregon State pitchers selected: the White Sox picked Eric Segura in the 4th round, 105th overall, while All-American Ethan Kleinschmit was picked by the Marlins in the 2nd round, 52nd overall. As juniors, all three of Queen, Kleinschmit, and Segura are free to return to Oregon State if they wish, but the allure of professional baseball could prove too lucrative to ignore. While 11th round signing bonuses are hard to predict, players in that round could potentially sign for up to $150,000.



According to Yahoo Sports, Oregon State's two drafted starters Kleinschmit & Segura could be poised for big paydays. Kleinschmit's 52nd overall slot is valued slightly above $1.8 million dollars, while Segura's 105th overall slot is valued at $747,700.



If any of the three decide to stay, then 2027 would mark their senior seasons at Oregon State.