Eric Segura Drafted by Chicago White Sox

In the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, Oregon State lost their second player to the majors. The Chicago White Sox picked up Oregon State starting pitcher Eric Segura with the second pick in the fourth round, the 105th overall pick.

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Segura is the second Beaver starting pitcher to come off the board, after Ethan Kleinschmit was drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 52nd pick in the draft. With Kleinschmit and Segura getting drafted, Dax Whitney likely missing 2027 while he recovers form UCL surgery, and Trey Morris following pitching coach Rich Dorman to Florida, Oregon State needs to fully rebuild their starting rotation.

Segura began his Oregon State career in 2024, starting 15 games and posting a 6-1 record. In the last year of the old Pac-12 Segura earned an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention award. In 2025 Segura slid into a relief role, only starting five games while appearing in 19. He appeared in relief in the Beavers' return game to the College World Series, pitching 0.2 relief innings to seal the win over Louisville.

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In 2026 Segura was back to being a full time starter. He finished the year with a 6-2 record and a 2.22 ERA, a marked improve over his prior seasons. His final start as a Beaver was against Yale at the Eugene Regional, where he struck out 10 Bulldogs en route to a 9-2 Beaver win.

Segura was expected to be drafted, but the fourth round was higher than many prognosticators were predicting. MLB.com had Segura rated as the 196th best prospect in the draft, hailing his improvement in 2026, especially his slider, but expressing some concern that he'd only had one truly great season.

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The White Sox had the top pick in this year's draft, which they used to take shortstop Roch Cholowsky out of UCLA. They grabbed another shortstop with the 34th overall pick, Landon Thorne from Nazareth Academy High School in Illinois. In the second round they picked up another high school player, second baseman Cole Prosek from Magnolia Heights in Mississippi.

They finally started targeting pitching in the third round, when they grabbed Georgia's Joey Volchko, before picking up Segura in the fourth. It's going to take some time to see what Segura's role in the majors will be, before 2026 many had him pegged as a middle reliever but his flash of starting potential in 2026 should shake things up.

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As for the Beavers, they'll need to put in some work to rebuild that pitching rotation. New pitching coach Andrew Moore will hopefully help, but they'll need to hit the pavement and get to recruiting if they want to make a postseason run next year.