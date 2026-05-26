Quick Preview: Oregon State's Opponents in the Eugene Regional

Yale Bulldogs - No. 4 Seed

The Ivy League tournament champs come into the postseason winners of seven straight. Though they aren't a club that possesses a lot of power, the Bulldogs have shown they are capable of inflicting damage at the plate, largely through a small-ball type of attack.

Though they come into this regional as big underdogs, Yale does have a weapon in ace pitcher Tate Evans, who will surely be getting the ball against the Ducks on Friday. As both Oregon and Oregon State will tell you from last year's regionals, a four-seed cannot ever be overlooked.

Washington State Cougars - No. 3 Seed

In his third season at the helm, head coach Nathan Choate has gotten WSU back to the college baseball regionals after a 16-year drought. Much improved from 2025 when they lost 36 games, these Cougars have had a good season en route to winning the Mountain West conference tournament championship on Sunday evening.

Washington State's offense has been the key to their success, and they've really gotten it going at the plate during the final stretch of the regular season. Though they've only hit 54 homers on the season, the Cougs excel in putting pressure on opposing pitchers. They have five guys hitting above .300 on the season, and the Cougs are disciplined at the plate, with a team on-base percentage just below .400. In the Mountain West conference tournament over the weekend, WSU put up 35 runs across four games.

Though offensive output has been good enough to get them to the tournament, pitching has been a consistent issue for Wazzu, as they rank just 187th in team ERA. This being said, coach Choate does have a solid ace in Nick Lewis, whom the Beavers will more than likely face in their opening game. OSU will want a quality starting pitching performance, because getting into track meets with the Cougars didn't go well for their opponents during the regular season.

Oregon Ducks - No. 1 Seed

Powered by a mix of experienced veterans and rising young talent, Mark Wasikowski's ball club has the tools needed to make a deep postseason run. Oregon put together an impressive showing in the Big Ten tournament last weekend, shutting out top-20 Nebraska before giving #1 UCLA all they could handle in the championship match.

The Ducks have belted 102 homers on the season, and they also boast a fairly deep pitching staff. Oregon has multiple strong arms out of the bullpen, headlined by standouts Tanner Bradley and Devin Bell. Their starting rotation has also come together nicely, with players like Will Sanford and Cal Scolari both having thrown gems against ranked teams in the past two weeks.

Offensively, their lineup is dangerous from top to bottom, with quite a few guys who can hit for both average and power. Though they lost to Oregon State in Eugene early in the season, the Ducks have won five of their last six against Mitch Canham's Beavers going back to 2025. The boys from Corvallis will have to be on their game this weekend at PK Park.