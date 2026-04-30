REPORT: Dax Whitney Won't Return For Oregon State Against CSU Northridge This Weekend

Oregon State baseball will be without one of their best players this weekend, as the Beavers begin the final month of the regular season.

Per reporting from multiple outlets, Oregon State sophomore right-handed pitcher Dax Whitney will not pitch for the Beavers in Corvallis on Friday against Cal State Northridge.

Whitney suffered an injury against Hawaii last Friday. Oregon State has not provided significant detail about the extent of Whitney's injury and there is no timetable for when Whitney may return.

The Blackfoot, Idaho native has been Oregon State's regular Friday starter, posting some of the most impressive stats in Division I. Ethan Kleinschmit is expected to pitch in Whitney's place on Friday night.

In 63 innings of work this season, Whitney has a 6-1 record with 104 strikeouts, striking out ten batters or more in six different contests. With an ERA of 2.00, Whitney has walked just 18 batters with 42 hits allowed.

Last season as a true freshman, Whitney put the nation on notice, earning All-America nods from four of the major outlets. He started 17 contests last season (6-3), finishing with 120 strikeouts, good for eighth-most in a single season at Oregon State.

Oregon State have an overall record of 34-10 this season as they look to make one last push through the remainder of the regular season. This week, they've followed a sweep of Hawaii by splitting two midweek games with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The Beavers begin their series with CSUN on Friday, May 1, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW. After contests against CSUN as well on Saturday and Sunday, they will face Portland in Hillsboro on May 5, then take a trip to Long Beach State for a three-game series. They'll end the regular season back in Corvallis with a midweek rematch against Portland and three games against the Air Force Academy.

As the Beavers chase another trip to Omaha, the priority will likely be to not risk the possibility of Whitney being able to return for the postseason.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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