Oregon State Pitching Ace Dax Whitney Injured in Friday Win

During the seventh inning of last night's series-opening victory over the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, Dax Whitney's amazing sophomore season entered uncharted territory.



After retiring the first two Hawai'i batters in the frame, Whitney accumulated a 2-1 count on Rainbow Warriors' junior infielder Noah Rodriguez. Following an outside pitch that moved the count to 3-1, the Beavers' pitching ace signaled to Goss Stadium's home dugout. He was relieved by junior right-handed reliever Noah Scott.

At the game's conclusion, Oregon State skipper Mitch Canham addressed Whitney's substitution with a small gathering of beat reporters:



“I don’t know yet, he just said he felt some tightness.”, Canham later elaborated that “We’re going to take it as that. Obviously you never get excited about those moments.”

At the time of this publication, Oregon State has not updated the status of Whitney's injury.

Leading up to the his exit Friday, the sophomore pitcher from rural southeastern Idaho put up perhaps the best season in all of college baseball. During a thirteen-strikeout masterclass against a scrappy Mercer mid-major side last month, Portland's CW play-by-play announcer Rich Burke shared an awe-inspiring anecdote from Canham's mentor, the legendary three-time national champion Oregon State coach Pat Casey:



"Pat says 'Hey I've seen twenty-five first round pitchers pitch in college baseball over the years, or more' and he says Dax Whitney is the best he's ever seen at the collegiate level."

Whitney first began to earn praise last season as a true freshman pitching phenom, regularly starting every Saturday for Mitch Canham's 2025 vintage orange & black. In the postseason, pressure brought out Whitney's best: he threw twelve strikeouts in a Corvallis Regional elimination game against TCU. His next start, the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional against Florida State, featured ten strikeouts. Thanks to his efforts, the Seminoles sluggers were slowed to a crawl, and Oregon State came back from the brink to win in walk-off fashion.



In the shadow of his Game 1 Corvallis Super Regional showing, Whitney was named a Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of Association (NCBWA). Less than a week later, the true freshman again rose to the occasion, positioning Oregon State for a College World Series opening victory thanks to his 5 and 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts, one walk, and one unearned run.

Entering this season, Whitney was a consensus All-American across national outlets. Behind an impressive array of strikeouts in 2026, he is currently in the running for several national Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year awards.



If he misses time, Oregon State will likely lean on junior righty Connor Mendez, and true freshman lefty Trey Morris. Mendez, a transfer from nearby Linn-Benton Community College, has appeared in 11 games with 3 starts, including rough outings against University of Portland (a 3-1 loss), and Washington (an 18-2 shelling). Morris, a Fresno-area flamethrower, boasts an impressive strikeout tally (34 K's across 29 and 2/3 innings) but lacks big game experience.



Oregon State plays again today against Hawai'i, with first pitch planned for 3 PM PST.