Singer Homers Twice As Oregon State Cruises In Saturday Win At San Diego

Oregon State second-baseman AJ Singer had a career day Saturday as his Beavers defeated the University of San Diego 11-5 in Southern California.

In four at-bats, Singer hit two home runs and was walked twice, finishing with a total of eight RBIs. While it was a career-high for Singer, he came one short of tying the Oregon State record for RBIs in a game.

On the mound, Ethan Kleinschmit had a very productive start for the Beavers, striking out nine en-route to the winning decision. That moved Kleinschmit's record to 2-2 for the 2025 season.

Full stats from Saturday's contest can be found here.

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In the top of the first, with the bases loaded, Bryce Hubbard drove in two runs with a single to get the Beavers on the board. After Kleinschmit struck out all three USD batters in the bottom of the first, Oregon State's offense went right back to work in the second. Hubbard took a pitch to the body with the bases loaded to score Adam Haight. In the next at-bat, Singer hit a grand slam over the left-field wall.

THE Singer slam! pic.twitter.com/mpn7Q5S9v0 — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 15, 2026

The Beavers added one more in the top of the third when Singer would be walked with the bases loaded. San Diego found an answer in the bottom of the inning, with an RBI single from right fielder Andrew Gauna.

Both offenses were fairly quiet until the top of the seventh inning, when Singer would add his second home run, this time adding three runs to the Oregon State lead.

Outta here and AJ Singer has 8 RBI on the night! pic.twitter.com/dKj0rKYH3p — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 15, 2026

USD got their biggest offensive output in the bottom of the seventh, totaling four runs thanks to four hits, a batter hit by pitch, and a fielding error by the Beaver defense. That cut the OSU lead to 11-5.

After AJ Hutcheson found his way out that jam for the Beavers, the Toreros went 1-2-3 in the eighth as the scoreline held.

In the bottom of the ninth, USD faced Jack Giordano on the mound, who loaded the bases with two outs for the Toreros in their last-ditch effort to stay alive in the game. Giordano was able to get USD's CJ Moran to pop one up, which the defense grabbed to preserve the win.

The win moves Oregon State to 13-4 overall on the season and clinches the weekend series against the Toreros. Oregon State will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and on the radio via the Beaver Sports Network.