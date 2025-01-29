State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball Preparations + The New Pac-12 Agenda
This week on State of the Beavs, the athletic directors of the new Pac-12 met in California this week to discuss the league's next moves. Where should the league's priorities be with the rebuild ongoing and the 2024-2025 year inching to the finish line?
Plus, Oregon State head baseball coach Mitch Canham had his first media availability of the season as the Beavers reach the top ten in every major preseason poll so far.
The past week or so has also been something of a roller coaster for both Oregon State basketball programs. What do Wayne Tinkle and Scott Rueck need to do to steady their respective ships in the coming weeks? Your host Matt Bagley dives into all of it and more. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
